Kyiv mayor reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries from disease in city in past 24 hours

Some 115 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Kyiv in the past 24 hours, which is 34 more than the day before, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"The number of Kyiv residents diagnosed with the coronavirus disease increased by 115 people in the past 24 hours. There are nine medical workers among the new cases. One person died. A total of 102 Kyiv residents have died of coronavirus. As of today, the capital has 4,724 confirmed COVID-19 cases," the mayor said during an online press conference on Friday.

The new cases include 58 women from 19 to 85 years old, 49 men from 18 to 78 years old, eight children, including one four-year-old girl and seven boys from 3 to 15 years old.

Twenty-five people were hospitalized, while the rest stayed in self-isolation.

The majority of new cases were registered in Darnytsky district (19), Dniprovsky and Obolonsky districts (18 in each) and Desniansky district (15).

Seventeen people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,490 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the beginning of the epidemic.