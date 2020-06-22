Facts

18:06 22.06.2020

Commission on environmental safety permits to hold external independent assessment from June 25 to July 17

2 min read
Commission on environmental safety permits to hold external independent assessment from June 25 to July 17

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has permitted to hold an external independent assessment from June 25 to July 17.

"Today the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response took a decision: the epidemiological situation allows to hold the external independent assessment the scheduled terms: from June 25 to July 17. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, Ukrainian and regional centers for assessing the quality of education, testing points are ready to conduct the external independent assesment-2020 in safe conditions in accordance with the recommendations of the chief state sanitary doctor of Ukraine," reads a report of the press service of the Education Ministry.

Thus, during the external independent assessment admission to testing will take place according to the recommendations of the chief sanitary doctor (body temperature not higher than 37.2 degrees, no signs of respiratory diseases, the presence of a mask or respirator), the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection will control the requirements for testing points (distance between participants 1.2 m, mask mode, availability of antiseptics, disinfection of premises, organized disposal of used masks), measures will be taken to avoid crowds of people (more time to enter, time intervals for entry of various participants, proper organization of queues with distance), there will be support from medics and the National Police, instructors from non-risk groups will be involved.

It is noted that thanks to the partners – Naftogaz Group, UNICEF in Ukraine and the Swiss Embassy in Ukraine – the centers of the external independent assessment will be provided with medical masks for participants, instructors and doctors, non-contact thermometers (pyrometers), hand sanitizers, surface disinfectants, insulating medical gowns and protective shields for physicians.

Tags: #education
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:56 18.06.2020
Rada profile committee doesn't back Shkarlet's candidacy for education minister post

Rada profile committee doesn't back Shkarlet's candidacy for education minister post

14:44 17.06.2020
Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

12:19 20.08.2019
Education reform in Ukraine should be accelerated, expanded – World Bank

Education reform in Ukraine should be accelerated, expanded – World Bank

17:25 16.07.2019
Constitutional Court recognizes constitutional language article of education law

Constitutional Court recognizes constitutional language article of education law

18:15 14.09.2018
Draft national budget 2019 announces rise in expenses on education by UAH 27.8 bln

Draft national budget 2019 announces rise in expenses on education by UAH 27.8 bln

20:01 31.08.2018
Poroshenko's daughters continue attending school in London, will return home after finishing education – Maryna Poroshenko

Poroshenko's daughters continue attending school in London, will return home after finishing education – Maryna Poroshenko

13:09 14.07.2018
Ukrainian president agrees with Hungarian PM on further talks on implementation of language article

Ukrainian president agrees with Hungarian PM on further talks on implementation of language article

13:30 14.02.2018
Cabinet suggests Rada extending transition period of language article implementation on education law until 2023

Cabinet suggests Rada extending transition period of language article implementation on education law until 2023

14:41 29.12.2017
Ukraine to prepare human rights education program for Ukrainian schoolchildren, students

Ukraine to prepare human rights education program for Ukrainian schoolchildren, students

16:18 30.11.2017
Education law's language article to be discussed with Romanian, Hungarian communities

Education law's language article to be discussed with Romanian, Hungarian communities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky hoping for Normandy quartet summit in near future

Ukraine records 833 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 314 recoveries, 23 deaths – NSDC

Zelensky: I don't do political persecution, Poroshenko just playing victim

Zelensky wouldn't visit Moscow to attend Victory Parade even if invited

Zelensky wouldn't visit Moscow to attend Victory Parade even if invited

LATEST

Zelensky hoping for Normandy quartet summit in near future

Ukraine records 833 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 314 recoveries, 23 deaths – NSDC

Zelensky: I don't do political persecution, Poroshenko just playing victim

Zelensky wouldn't visit Moscow to attend Victory Parade even if invited

Zelensky wouldn't visit Moscow to attend Victory Parade even if invited

Kyiv, Vinnytsia region can ease quarantine based on new figures

SBU's archive declassifies details about construction of Chornobyl NPP, accident

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

Pulatov's lawyers expected to make motions in second stage of court hearings on MH17 downing

Another fire breaks out in Chornobyl zone

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD