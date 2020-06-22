Commission on environmental safety permits to hold external independent assessment from June 25 to July 17

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has permitted to hold an external independent assessment from June 25 to July 17.

"Today the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response took a decision: the epidemiological situation allows to hold the external independent assessment the scheduled terms: from June 25 to July 17. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, Ukrainian and regional centers for assessing the quality of education, testing points are ready to conduct the external independent assesment-2020 in safe conditions in accordance with the recommendations of the chief state sanitary doctor of Ukraine," reads a report of the press service of the Education Ministry.

Thus, during the external independent assessment admission to testing will take place according to the recommendations of the chief sanitary doctor (body temperature not higher than 37.2 degrees, no signs of respiratory diseases, the presence of a mask or respirator), the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection will control the requirements for testing points (distance between participants 1.2 m, mask mode, availability of antiseptics, disinfection of premises, organized disposal of used masks), measures will be taken to avoid crowds of people (more time to enter, time intervals for entry of various participants, proper organization of queues with distance), there will be support from medics and the National Police, instructors from non-risk groups will be involved.

It is noted that thanks to the partners – Naftogaz Group, UNICEF in Ukraine and the Swiss Embassy in Ukraine – the centers of the external independent assessment will be provided with medical masks for participants, instructors and doctors, non-contact thermometers (pyrometers), hand sanitizers, surface disinfectants, insulating medical gowns and protective shields for physicians.