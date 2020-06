Rada fails to pass program of Shmyhal's government with only 207 supporting votes

The Verkhovna Rada has failed to pass the reviewed program of activities of the Cabinet of Ministers.

A total 207 MPs backed respective resolution No. 3330 with at least 226 votes required at the plenary session on Thursday.

As reported, on June 4, the parliament did not support the action plan of the government and sent it to the Cabinet of Ministers for review.