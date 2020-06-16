Facts

13:15 16.06.2020

Klitschko reports 28 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv over day, two patients died

Klitschko reports 28 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv over day, two patients died

The number of patients with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus (COVID-19) increased by 28 people, two patients died in Kyiv over the day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Friends! The number of residents of Kyiv, who have confirmed coronavirus disease, has increased by 28 people. Two patients have died. Today in Ukraine's capital there are already 3,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

Thus, the infected patients include 17 women aged from 20 to 92 years and a girl who is nine years old.

There are also nine men aged from 18 to 75 years and a seven-year-old boy among infected people.

In total, two patients were admitted to the hospitals in Kyiv, the rest of the patients are on self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

Most cases of the disease were found in Darnytsky district, where recorded seven cases, Desniansky districts with five cases, Dniprovsky district with four cases over the day.

The mayor of Kyiv said that such a number of cases over the day, unfortunately, did not indicate that the virus has abruptly receded.

"Since yesterday in the Health Ministry, where all the results of laboratory tests were submitted, due to the installation of a new program for recording cases and interruptions in the Internet, some data were processed late. The Kyiv City Laboratory Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine did the tests as usual, but was able to enter data into the common system after the reporting time," Klitschko said.

