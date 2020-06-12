Facts

18:13 12.06.2020

Prosecutor's office in Kyiv summons PrivatBank board members for questioning on proceedings to pay $250 mln to Surkis brothers' offshore companies

2 min read
On June 10, 2020, PrivatBank board members received subpoenas for interrogation at the Prosecutor's Office of the city of Kyiv on the fact of a failure to comply with a court decision to pay offshore companies related to the Surkis brothers more than $250 million of deposits converted into bank capital during its nationalization, the press service of the bank reported on Friday.

According to the report, the interrogation summons were sent to all members of the bank's board by the prosecutor of the Kyiv Office of the Prosecutor's Office Andriy Stolyarchuk.

The press service said that the documents were drawn up with numerous procedural violations and dated "retroactively" on May 27 with a demand to appear at the prosecutor’s office on June 5, 2020.

"PrivatBank regards the interrogation of the management of PrivatBank on the facts of non-performance of dubious enforcement proceedings as another attempt to put pressure on the bank by persons associated with its former owners," the bank said.

As reported earlier, based on the decision of the Kyiv Court of Appeal dated April 15, 2020 in case No. 757/7499/17-ts on actually recovering more than $250 million from PrivatBank in favor of offshore companies associated with the Surkis family, the state bailiff opened 6 new proceedings against the bank.

At the same time, PrivatBank's complaints on the illegality of such actions, filed as part of the enforcement proceedings, were ignored by the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, and the corresponding appeal to the Ministry of Justice remains unanswered.

PrivatBank also made an appeal to the state executive service requesting the return of executive documents on the applications of six companies associated with the Surkis brothers, due to the existing circumstances indicating the forgery of documents on which such proceedings were opened.

On June 15, 2020, the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court will continue the consideration of another case on the lawsuit of the Surkis family, namely, the annulment of the NBU's decision to determine the Surkis family members as persons related to PrivatBank and the invalidation of contracts for the exchange of their deposits in the amount of UAH 1 billion for additional shares of PrivatBank during the nationalization (bail-in). It is important to note that the court's decisions regarding the status of the Surkis family as related parties does not impact the NBU's decision to nationalize the bank nor the bail in of creditors.

Tags: #surkis #privatbank #prosecutor
