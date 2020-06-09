Putin, Merkel call for more active talks over Donbas, discuss Syria, Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel by telephone, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Pressing issues were discussed in relation to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. A determination was confirmed for further close coordination between the health ministries and other relevant authorities," the press service said.

The two sides also "expressed concern by the absence of progress in the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements and the Normandy Four's decisions following their summit in Paris in 2019. The importance was noted of intensifying Contact Group and 'Normandy-format' negotiations. The president of Russia reiterated the expediency of Kyiv starting direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk, which would be aimed, among other things, at agreeing steps [ensuring] consistent implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures.

"Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel expressed concern over escalating hostilities in Libya. It was stressed that there is no alternative to swift ceasefire and the launch of intra-Libyan talks under the UN aegis. The Russian side gave a positive assessment of Egypt's efforts to mediate a peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis in furtherance to the resolutions of the Berlin international conference of January 19 this year," the press service said.

The two leaders also examined "key aspects of the situation in Syria, including those relating to meeting the humanitarian needs of [its] population" and agreed to maintain further contact.