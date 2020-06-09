Facts

18:48 09.06.2020

Putin, Merkel call for more active talks over Donbas, discuss Syria, Libya

2 min read
Putin, Merkel call for more active talks over Donbas, discuss Syria, Libya

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel by telephone, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Pressing issues were discussed in relation to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. A determination was confirmed for further close coordination between the health ministries and other relevant authorities," the press service said.

The two sides also "expressed concern by the absence of progress in the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements and the Normandy Four's decisions following their summit in Paris in 2019. The importance was noted of intensifying Contact Group and 'Normandy-format' negotiations. The president of Russia reiterated the expediency of Kyiv starting direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk, which would be aimed, among other things, at agreeing steps [ensuring] consistent implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures.

"Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel expressed concern over escalating hostilities in Libya. It was stressed that there is no alternative to swift ceasefire and the launch of intra-Libyan talks under the UN aegis. The Russian side gave a positive assessment of Egypt's efforts to mediate a peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis in furtherance to the resolutions of the Berlin international conference of January 19 this year," the press service said.

The two leaders also examined "key aspects of the situation in Syria, including those relating to meeting the humanitarian needs of [its] population" and agreed to maintain further contact.

Tags: #merkel #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:22 06.06.2020
Merkel supports Ukraine-initiated changes in work of TCG

Merkel supports Ukraine-initiated changes in work of TCG

18:46 05.06.2020
Zelensky, Merkel discuss by phone implementation of Normandy Four's Paris agreements

Zelensky, Merkel discuss by phone implementation of Normandy Four's Paris agreements

12:31 20.05.2020
Zelensky says ready for direct talks with Putin

Zelensky says ready for direct talks with Putin

16:44 20.04.2020
Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

17:21 17.04.2020
Shmyhal to discuss with Merkel cooperation, financial support, reforms in Ukraine

Shmyhal to discuss with Merkel cooperation, financial support, reforms in Ukraine

15:29 17.04.2020
Ukraine's new PM to meet with Merkel via video link – source from Berlin

Ukraine's new PM to meet with Merkel via video link – source from Berlin

16:52 07.03.2020
Zelensky says Putin has one year to strike deal to end war in Donbas – interview with The Guardian

Zelensky says Putin has one year to strike deal to end war in Donbas – interview with The Guardian

15:41 14.02.2020
Zelensky, Putin discuss preparations for new Normandy summit, detainees, and intensification of TCG's work

Zelensky, Putin discuss preparations for new Normandy summit, detainees, and intensification of TCG's work

14:45 11.02.2020
Zelensky, Merkel expect progress in disengagement in Donbas

Zelensky, Merkel expect progress in disengagement in Donbas

14:39 11.02.2020
Putin understands that war must end – Zelensky

Putin understands that war must end – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

Russia's military, political leaders may become suspects in MH17 case – Yenin

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

Ukraine's MFA expects resumption of flights with Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey, Cyprus – Yenin

Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

LATEST

Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

Russia's military, political leaders may become suspects in MH17 case – Yenin

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

Ukraine's MFA expects resumption of flights with Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey, Cyprus – Yenin

Zelensky in favor of development of national plan to address veterans' problems, families of killed military

Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

Ukraine registers 394 new COVID-19 cases, 217 recoveries, 13 deaths from disease in past 24 hours

Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

Still no response from Iran to Ukraine's note on settlement of all issues in UIA flight crash case – Yenin

Zelensky: Social distancing, mask regime must be observed

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD