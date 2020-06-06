Facts

11:40 06.06.2020

Ukraine records 550 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 440 recoveries, 15 deaths – NSDC

Some 550 new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) disease have been recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Saturday morning, 15 people from the number of previously sick died, 440 people recovered. A day earlier, 553 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the previous day, there were about 588 new cases on June 4, and about 483 on June 3.

Some 13,925 people are now ill with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 95 more than a day earlier, the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) reported on Saturday morning.

