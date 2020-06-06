Facts

09:22 06.06.2020

Merkel supports Ukraine-initiated changes in work of TCG

President of Ukraine and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed peace restoration in Donbas and the results of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Germany on June 2, Zelensky's press service said.

The pair praised the high level of mutual understanding on key approaches to the peace process where diplomacy is the only way, the statement said.

"It was a very meaningful visit that will give impetus to the Normandy format," Zelensky was quoted by the press service as saying.

"We are open, we are ready to move forward. It is extremely important to guarantee the International Committee of the Red Cross access to the occupied territories for the verification of detainees. The OSCE SMM's access to monitoring is also important. We want to agree on new disengagement areas. Effective implementation of the agreements reached last year in Paris should pave the way to the next summit in Berlin," the Ukrainian president said.

He reaffirmed his mindedness for maximum coordination of efforts with partners, France and Germany, on the question of reaching a settlement for Donbas. "Merkel stated her support for the changes in the work of the Trilateral Contact Group initiated by Ukraine," the statement said.

Zelensky informed Merkel on the current security situation in Donbas, pointing out the problems that require more attention from Ukraine's international partners. He also thanked Germany for its clear-cut and consistent stance on the impossibility of changing the G7 format until full restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The two sides also discussed bilateral agenda including the coordination of efforts in fighting COVID-19, and their financial and economic relations.

