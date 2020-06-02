Facts

18:33 02.06.2020

Law enforcers detain another 13 participants in Brovary shootout, incl. crime boss Vikha or Zhuravel – Avakov

1 min read
Law enforcers detain another 13 participants in Brovary shootout, incl. crime boss Vikha or Zhuravel – Avakov

On Tuesday, June 2, law enforcers detained 13 more participants in the shootout in Brovary, Kyiv region, including crime boss Vikha or Zhuravel, everyone was suspected of banditry and attempted murder, said Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov.

"Brovary: another 13 people were detained in Kyiv, Brovary, and Irpen, led by the crime boss Vikha or Zhuravel. It was established that it was they who 'acted' on the part of local carriers. Everyone was suspected of banditry and attempted murder. Weapons and ammunition were seized. We'll catch up with everyone!" Avakov wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #avakov #shooting #shootout #kyiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:41 29.05.2020
Police activate interception plan after shootings in Brovary – Interior ministry

Police activate interception plan after shootings in Brovary – Interior ministry

14:43 21.05.2020
Patients with infection diseases in Chernivtsi region to be transported by medical helicopters – Avakov

Patients with infection diseases in Chernivtsi region to be transported by medical helicopters – Avakov

12:18 20.05.2020
Avakov must bring Sheremet case to an end – Zelensky

Avakov must bring Sheremet case to an end – Zelensky

17:17 21.04.2020
Massive outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in hostel in Vyshneve: 37 infected, two deaths

Massive outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in hostel in Vyshneve: 37 infected, two deaths

13:09 20.04.2020
Law enforcers considering two versions of causes for wildfire outbreak in Zhytomyr region – Avakov

Law enforcers considering two versions of causes for wildfire outbreak in Zhytomyr region – Avakov

14:08 18.04.2020
Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

12:35 11.04.2020
Kyiv region registers 155 COVID-19 cases, including 10 children and 8 medics

Kyiv region registers 155 COVID-19 cases, including 10 children and 8 medics

18:28 10.04.2020
Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

13:35 04.04.2020
About 100 Ukrainians are in hospitals in Italy with coronavirus – Avakov

About 100 Ukrainians are in hospitals in Italy with coronavirus – Avakov

13:09 21.03.2020
Kyiv suspends passenger transportation from March 22

Kyiv suspends passenger transportation from March 22

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

Foreign chiefs of Normandy Four to start talks soon

First COVID-19 case registered in Ukraine's Health Ministry – Stepanov

Ukraine records 328 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 388 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

LATEST

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

Foreign chiefs of Normandy Four to start talks soon

First COVID-19 case registered in Ukraine's Health Ministry – Stepanov

Ukraine not intending to help Russia to deal with its challenges as occupying state – FM Kuleba on water supplies to Crimea

Ukraine records 328 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 388 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

Servant of the People backs MP Tkachenko's candidacy for Culture Minister

Man who threatened to blow up Metro Bridge in Kyiv detained – police

Air Force officer to be sued for UAH 800,000 in damages for official negligence – SBI

Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Zelensky declares UAH 28.6 mln income, pays UAH 3.6 mln taxes to budget in 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD