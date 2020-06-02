Law enforcers detain another 13 participants in Brovary shootout, incl. crime boss Vikha or Zhuravel – Avakov

On Tuesday, June 2, law enforcers detained 13 more participants in the shootout in Brovary, Kyiv region, including crime boss Vikha or Zhuravel, everyone was suspected of banditry and attempted murder, said Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov.

