Russia reports over 8,950 new Covid-19 cases, 181 deaths over past 24 hrs - HQ

12:27 30.05.2020

Russia reports over 8,950 new Covid-19 cases, 181 deaths over past 24 hrs

Russia has reported the daily growth of new coronavirus cases as slightly over 8,952 cases and 181 deaths, the coronavirus response headquarters said

"Over the past day, 8,952 confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported from 83 regions of Russia, including 3,747 active asymptomatic cases (41.9%)," the coronavirus response headquarters said in a bulletin on Saturday.

The daily growth in new cases has remained between 8,000 and 9,000 cases for a week now. The growth rate has declined from 2.5% to current 2.3% in the past seven days.

A total of 181 deaths of coronavirus patients have been recorded in the country over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the daily mortality rate hit May's all-time high level on Friday, 223 cases, up by third.

By now, Russia has reported 396,575 coronavirus cases, 4,555 deaths, and 167,469 recoveries (including 8,212 patients discharged from hospitals over the past day). The number of active cases (the total number of cases minus all recoveries and deaths) currently stands at 224,551. A third of all coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia by now.

Russia retains the third place in the global coronavirus table (according to the Johns Hopkins University). Brazil ranks second (465,000 cases total, +26,900 in the past 24 hours), and the United States tops the list (1.74 million cases total, +24,200 in the past 24 hours). The situation in the top 3 of this table is unlikely to change significantly in the coming weeks.

Moscow reported 2,367 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total rate to 178,196, the headquarters said. A total of 78 people died and 3,599 recovered in the past 24 hours, it said.

The Rt effective reproduction number remains 0.95 in Russia (it was the same on May 29, stood at 0.97 on May 27-28, and 1.0 on May 25-26). The number has dropped to 0.8 in Moscow (it was 0.83 on May 29). The number is calculated on the basis of official reports from the operative headquarters and the formula provided by Rospotrebnadzor guidelines 3.1.0178-20 dated May 8, 2020.

According to Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), over 10.3 million coronavirus tests have been performed in Russia by Saturday, including 315,000 in the past hours. Some 307,000 people remain under medical supervision.

