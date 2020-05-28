Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

If the number of coronavirus patients in the capital increases, city authorities may reconsider easing the quarantine and return to certain restrictions, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"We are gradually easing the restrictions. We are watching how the virus will spread in this situation. The main thing is that the easing does not lead to a new wave of disease. If the number of coronavirus patients increases, we have an algorithm. Kyiv has determined the conditions under which the city will return to quarantine," Klitschko said during an online press conference, answering a media question.

The mayor said the commission on emergency situations in Kyiv approved conditions under which the capital can suspend already eased quarantine measures:

- if the total number of new cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days will be more than 24 people per 100 thousand. population;

- if the occupancy of beds in medical institutions designated for hospitalization of patients with confirmed coronavirus exceeds 75%.

"The government has identified indicators. We have developed an algorithm according to which the city takes measures in the event of a deteriorating epidemiological situation. And can tighten restrictions to prevent the rapid spread of the virus," the mayor said.