Facts

13:54 28.05.2020

Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

2 min read
Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

If the number of coronavirus patients in the capital increases, city authorities may reconsider easing the quarantine and return to certain restrictions, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"We are gradually easing the restrictions. We are watching how the virus will spread in this situation. The main thing is that the easing does not lead to a new wave of disease. If the number of coronavirus patients increases, we have an algorithm. Kyiv has determined the conditions under which the city will return to quarantine," Klitschko said during an online press conference, answering a media question.

The mayor said the commission on emergency situations in Kyiv approved conditions under which the capital can suspend already eased quarantine measures:

- if the total number of new cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days will be more than 24 people per 100 thousand. population;

- if the occupancy of beds in medical institutions designated for hospitalization of patients with confirmed coronavirus exceeds 75%.

"The government has identified indicators. We have developed an algorithm according to which the city takes measures in the event of a deteriorating epidemiological situation. And can tighten restrictions to prevent the rapid spread of the virus," the mayor said.

Tags: #coronavirus #klitschko #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:46 28.05.2020
Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

15:58 26.05.2020
Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

14:23 26.05.2020
Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

16:09 25.05.2020
Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

Zelensky to take under personal control procurements of individual protective means, hospitals not provided with all necessary so far

09:19 25.05.2020
Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

Ukraine records 259 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 126 recoveries, six deaths

17:38 23.05.2020
World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

World to face second wave of coronavirus, Ukraine must get ready to it – Zelensky

12:38 23.05.2020
Subway to resume operation in regular mode in Kyiv since May 25, all markets and fairs as well – KCSA

Subway to resume operation in regular mode in Kyiv since May 25, all markets and fairs as well – KCSA

13:10 22.05.2020
Kyiv asks govt to allow starting 2nd stage of quarantine relaxation, in particular, resume public transport from 12:00 on May 23, and metro - from May 25

Kyiv asks govt to allow starting 2nd stage of quarantine relaxation, in particular, resume public transport from 12:00 on May 23, and metro - from May 25

10:16 22.05.2020
Adaptive quarantine decree comes into force in Ukraine from May 22 to June 22

Adaptive quarantine decree comes into force in Ukraine from May 22 to June 22

09:38 22.05.2020
Ukraine sees 442 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 358 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

Ukraine sees 442 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 358 recoveries, nine deaths – NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian TCG delegation insists on termless, unconditional ceasefire in Donbas

Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

Cabinet of Ministers approves Lviv's unification with villages, towns affiliated to it

Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

LATEST

Ukrainian TCG delegation insists on termless, unconditional ceasefire in Donbas

Pentagon moves to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, citing progress on reforms

Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

Cabinet of Ministers approves Lviv's unification with villages, towns affiliated to it

PGO begins production in case against Vice Admiral of Russia's Black Sea Fleet for inciting Ukrainian servicemen to commit state treason

SBI used special unit in Honchar Museum because investigators blocked, force not used –statement

Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

Ukraine's priority is peaceful resolution to conflict in Donbas - annual program sponsored by Ukraine-NATO Commission

Police arrest four assassins detained for trying to kill leader of intl drug syndicate

Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD