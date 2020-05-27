Facts

17:20 27.05.2020

Cabinet of Ministers approves Lviv's unification with villages, towns affiliated to it

1 min read
Cabinet of Ministers approves Lviv's unification with villages, towns affiliated to it

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at its meeting on Wednesday has approved a perspective plan of the development of communities in Lviv region, in particular, made almost all population areas the parts of Lviv, Holos faction member Roman Lozynsky told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The biggest intrigue of today's meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers was a question how would Lviv look like after decentralization: a 'large' one or it will be deprived of all surrounding villages and towns," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Despite the fact that the city government did not held enough discussions and did not convince surrounding settlements to join Lviv voluntarily, they wanted to be separate (territorial communities), today the government approved Lviv as 'large' and all the settlements are affiliated to it, except for Sokilnyky, who have already been created and submitted their documents, as a separate community. Lviv will be 'a large one' – all neighboring settlements will join it," the parliamentarian added.

Tags: #lviv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:53 08.05.2020
Record 65 new cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Lviv region over past day, Sadovy gathers quick response headquarters

Record 65 new cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Lviv region over past day, Sadovy gathers quick response headquarters

16:00 16.04.2020
Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

Eighth patient infected with COVID-19 dies in Lviv region

12:48 28.12.2019
Cadogan waiting for license renewal, suspends operations at Bitlyanska licensing site

Cadogan waiting for license renewal, suspends operations at Bitlyanska licensing site

14:24 09.12.2019
Poland's PGNIG, Ukraine's ERU to start gas exploration, production in Lviv region – contract

Poland's PGNIG, Ukraine's ERU to start gas exploration, production in Lviv region – contract

10:54 28.08.2019
State Emergency Service says household gas explosion unlikely reason for collapse of entrance in Drohobych

State Emergency Service says household gas explosion unlikely reason for collapse of entrance in Drohobych

10:01 28.08.2019
Second dead body found at site of collapse of residential building entrance in Drohobych - State Emergency Service

Second dead body found at site of collapse of residential building entrance in Drohobych - State Emergency Service

15:35 19.08.2019
SBI investigating cause of military helicopter crash in Lviv region under flight rule violation article

SBI investigating cause of military helicopter crash in Lviv region under flight rule violation article

18:18 20.09.2018
Canadian, UK ambassadors to Ukraine criticize ban on 'Russian-language products' in Lviv region

Canadian, UK ambassadors to Ukraine criticize ban on 'Russian-language products' in Lviv region

14:20 14.08.2015
Peat bog fires spreading in Ukraine's Lviv region, casualties occur

Peat bog fires spreading in Ukraine's Lviv region, casualties occur

15:13 07.12.2012
Seventeen injured in bus crash in Lviv region, says Emergencies Ministry

Seventeen injured in bus crash in Lviv region, says Emergencies Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

Ukraine's priority is peaceful resolution to conflict in Donbas - annual program sponsored by Ukraine-NATO Commission

Police arrest four assassins detained for trying to kill leader of intl drug syndicate

Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

LATEST

Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

PGO begins production in case against Vice Admiral of Russia's Black Sea Fleet for inciting Ukrainian servicemen to commit state treason

SBI used special unit in Honchar Museum because investigators blocked, force not used –statement

Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

Ukraine's priority is peaceful resolution to conflict in Donbas - annual program sponsored by Ukraine-NATO Commission

Police arrest four assassins detained for trying to kill leader of intl drug syndicate

Ukraine records 321 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 420 recoveries, 14 deaths – NSDC

Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

Kyiv records 58 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours – Klitschko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD