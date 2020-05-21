President of Ukraine, first lady present world leaders with vyshyvankas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and first lady presented the leaders of the states with the shirts, which contain elements of Ukrainian ethnic embroidery, to the World Vyshyvanka Day.

"The presidents and first ladies of the United States of America, the French Republic, Canada, the Republic of Poland, the Turkish Republic and other countries received the symbolic presents, which bear a part of Ukrainian history and culture," the press service of the head of state said.

"On May 21, Ukraine celebrates Vyshyvanka Day – a holiday meant to protect and respect the ancient traditions of our people. The embroidery is an original code of our ethnic group with charms and symbols encrypted in the original ornaments. With a sincere heart, we want to share with you a piece of Ukrainian history and authenticity," wrote Zelensky spouses in an accompanying letter.