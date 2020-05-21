Facts

11:20 21.05.2020

President of Ukraine, first lady present world leaders with vyshyvankas

1 min read
President of Ukraine, first lady present world leaders with vyshyvankas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and first lady presented the leaders of the states with the shirts, which contain elements of Ukrainian ethnic embroidery, to the World Vyshyvanka Day.

"The presidents and first ladies of the United States of America, the French Republic, Canada, the Republic of Poland, the Turkish Republic and other countries received the symbolic presents, which bear a part of Ukrainian history and culture," the press service of the head of state said.

"On May 21, Ukraine celebrates Vyshyvanka Day – a holiday meant to protect and respect the ancient traditions of our people. The embroidery is an original code of our ethnic group with charms and symbols encrypted in the original ornaments. With a sincere heart, we want to share with you a piece of Ukrainian history and authenticity," wrote Zelensky spouses in an accompanying letter.

Tags: #zelensky #vyshyvanka
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:36 20.05.2020
Zelensky estimates Ukrainian TV channels' lobbyism costs $1-1.1 bln a year

Zelensky estimates Ukrainian TV channels' lobbyism costs $1-1.1 bln a year

16:59 20.05.2020
Zelensky about Bakanov: 'There has never been a more honest SBU chief'

Zelensky about Bakanov: 'There has never been a more honest SBU chief'

15:16 20.05.2020
Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

14:46 20.05.2020
President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

President denies influence of oligarchs on appointments to top positions, but admits agreements

14:06 20.05.2020
There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

14:04 20.05.2020
Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

Zelensky: Yermak case is empty, I know who made recordings, who blackmailed him

13:35 20.05.2020
Ex-head of Customs Service Nefyodov could work for President's Office – Zelensky

Ex-head of Customs Service Nefyodov could work for President's Office – Zelensky

12:54 20.05.2020
Zelensky about second presidential term: I will think about it

Zelensky about second presidential term: I will think about it

12:47 20.05.2020
Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

Zelensky: Impossible to find independent person in energy sector

12:44 20.05.2020
Zelensky: We have a strong army, but we won't shoot first

Zelensky: We have a strong army, but we won't shoot first

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TARIFFS WATER KLITSCHKO KYIV

We won't allow higher tariffs for cold water, water disposal – mayor

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Kyiv's surface transport, shops to resume work from May 23, subway from May 25, kindergartens from June 1 – mayor

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Two children, seven medics among 65 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours in Kyiv

STEPANOV CORONAVIRUS

Ukraine registers 476 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths, 272 recoveries

LUHANSK REGION TCG DONBASS REZNIKOV

Kyiv denies reports alleging that it attacked infrastructure in Luhansk region

LATEST

We won't allow higher tariffs for cold water, water disposal – mayor

Razumkov signs bill on banks necessary for cooperation with IMF, sends it to president for signature

Kyiv's surface transport, shops to resume work from May 23, subway from May 25, kindergartens from June 1 – mayor

Two children, seven medics among 65 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours in Kyiv

Ukraine protests over Bulgaria's adoption of declaration on administrative, territorial reform in Ukraine

US assistance to Ukraine to mitigate COVID-19 crisis increases to $15.5 million

Ukraine registers 476 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths, 272 recoveries

Kyiv denies reports alleging that it attacked infrastructure in Luhansk region

Govt allows work of urban and suburban transport in Ukraine from May 22, subway, kindergartens from May 25 – Shmyhal

EU Council adopts EUR 1.2 bln assistance package to support neighbouring partners

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD