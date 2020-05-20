Zelensky estimates Ukrainian TV channels' lobbyism costs $1-1.1 bln a year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky estimates the annual expenditures of domestic TV channels on the production of lobbyist and political content at one billion dollars at the least.

"Fully understanding the content and situation of all media groups on the market, owners of money and owners of TV channels spend some $1-1.1 billion [a year] on the production of content that lobbies their interests and has influence on the political situation in the country [...] And it's not advertising money, it's from their business," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, responding to a question from NewsOne television.

The president said Ukraine needs some $1 billion "to help poor people a little more" and to continue increasing the average wage in the country.

"To help the poor, owners of television channels need to spend money on helping poor people, not on content against Ukraine (or not against Ukraine, but against the authorities, as the authorities are not Ukraine, although the people of Ukraine elected the authorities). Owners of television channels - and you, by the way, are one of the groups where owners have money - could also help our country. And while your owners only think about it, we're really doing it," Zelensky said.