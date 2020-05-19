Facts

17:40 19.05.2020

Kuleba, Yermak to visit Berlin on June 2 – source

1 min read
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak will visit Berlin on June 2, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to it, during the visit, a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is planned, and on the agenda there will be, in particular, a discussion of how to resolve issues blocked in the Trilateral Contact Group for the Settlement of the Situation in Donbas, such as identifying new checkpoints of parties' disengagement line, the establishment of a ceasefire regime and the organization of a new exchange of prisoners.

The source also noted that the visit of Kuleba and Yermak to Germany had been agreed even before Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Dmitry Kozak paid a working visit there.

Tags: #kuleba #berlin #yermak
