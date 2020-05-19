Facts

13:09 19.05.2020

Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

1 min read
Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

A number of Kyiv residents, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, grew by 38 people, that is three cases less than on May 17.

"Over past 24 hours, three persons died of COVID-19 in Kyiv. Today, 2,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Kyiv," said City Mayor Vitali Klitschko at an online conference on Tuesday.

There are 23 women from 29 to 87 years old, 12 men from 24 to 58 years old; and three children: two girls of two and three years old, and a boy of nine years old.

Eight patients were hospitalized to the hospitals, the rest are treated in self-isolation.

"Sixty-one people got recovered per 24 hours. In total, 285 residents of Kyiv resisted the virus," the mayor said.

The city mayor said that 58% of dead people were older than 65-70 years; 25% people were 50-64 years old; 15% of people were under 49 years old; and 2% were 18-29 years old.

"Only 52 people died from COVID-19 in the capital's hospitals. The oldest patient was 87 years old. The youngest patient who could not overcome the coronavirus is 25 years old. The woman had severe comorbidities," Klitschko said.

Tags: #covid_19 #klitschko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:04 19.05.2020
Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

Ukraine registers 260 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths, 356 recoveries; thus 12,696 active cases of disease – NSDC

14:05 18.05.2020
Kyiv has 41 COVID-19 cases, incl. five doctors, one person died – Klitschko

Kyiv has 41 COVID-19 cases, incl. five doctors, one person died – Klitschko

11:35 16.05.2020
Kyiv mayor: 153 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, 22 recoveries in Kyiv in past 24 hours

Kyiv mayor: 153 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, 22 recoveries in Kyiv in past 24 hours

16:40 15.05.2020
Kyiv residential care home in Darnytsky district diagnoses 81 people with COVID-19 – Klitschko

Kyiv residential care home in Darnytsky district diagnoses 81 people with COVID-19 – Klitschko

15:10 15.05.2020
Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

12:51 15.05.2020
Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

Entrance of large vehicles to be limited in peak hours from Monday to unload traffic in the capital – Klitschko

10:29 14.05.2020
Ukraine registers 422 COVID-19 ill over past 24 hours, 17 fatalities, 427 recoveries; overall 12,248 active cases – NSDC

Ukraine registers 422 COVID-19 ill over past 24 hours, 17 fatalities, 427 recoveries; overall 12,248 active cases – NSDC

10:31 13.05.2020
Number of patients with COVID-19 decreases, due to recovery of patients in Kyiv, 13 regions of Ukraine – NSDC

Number of patients with COVID-19 decreases, due to recovery of patients in Kyiv, 13 regions of Ukraine – NSDC

14:34 11.05.2020
Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

14:31 11.05.2020
Ukrainian medical drugs for treatment of COVID-19 being tested in Germany – ambassador

Ukrainian medical drugs for treatment of COVID-19 being tested in Germany – ambassador

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MEDICAL REFORM STEPANOV

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

SBU GORDON

SBU: The interview with Poklonskaya, Girkin was the initiative of Gordon and is being studied as possible extra evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

GIRKIN POKLONSKAYA GORDON

Gordon says interviews with Girkin, Poklonskaya can be used as materials for trial in The Hague

PGO OKUYEVA

Russian citizen who organized assassination of Okuyeva was notified on suspicion – PGO

ELECTIONS ARAKHAMIA

Impossible to stop local elections – Servant of the People

LATEST

Parliament submits media bill for repeated first reading

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

SBU: The interview with Poklonskaya, Girkin was the initiative of Gordon and is being studied as possible extra evidence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Ukroboronprom tests latest radar station

Mayoral candidates need no political party flags – Arakhamia

Gordon says interviews with Girkin, Poklonskaya can be used as materials for trial in The Hague

Russian citizen who organized assassination of Okuyeva was notified on suspicion – PGO

Ukraine interested in learning U.S. experience in providing mental health services to war veterans

Impossible to stop local elections – Servant of the People

Wall partially collapses in five-storey residential building in Odesa, no info about victims reported yet – Emergency Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD