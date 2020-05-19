Klitschko reports 38 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyiv, including eight medics, three deaths

A number of Kyiv residents, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 over past 24 hours, grew by 38 people, that is three cases less than on May 17.

"Over past 24 hours, three persons died of COVID-19 in Kyiv. Today, 2,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Kyiv," said City Mayor Vitali Klitschko at an online conference on Tuesday.

There are 23 women from 29 to 87 years old, 12 men from 24 to 58 years old; and three children: two girls of two and three years old, and a boy of nine years old.

Eight patients were hospitalized to the hospitals, the rest are treated in self-isolation.

"Sixty-one people got recovered per 24 hours. In total, 285 residents of Kyiv resisted the virus," the mayor said.

The city mayor said that 58% of dead people were older than 65-70 years; 25% people were 50-64 years old; 15% of people were under 49 years old; and 2% were 18-29 years old.

"Only 52 people died from COVID-19 in the capital's hospitals. The oldest patient was 87 years old. The youngest patient who could not overcome the coronavirus is 25 years old. The woman had severe comorbidities," Klitschko said.