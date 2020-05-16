Facts

14:28 16.05.2020

PGO records facts of violation of intl humanitarian law in Donbas

2 min read
Deputy Prosecutor General Gyunduz Mamedov has met representatives of the IZOLYATSIA international charitable foundation, the premises and property of which was seized in Donetsk in 2014, and the pretrial investigation into facts of large-scale and systemic violation of laws and customs of warfare is being held.

"In June 2014, illegal armed groups controlled by the aggressor country seized the premises and assets of the foundation, which was located on the territory of the Izolyatsia plant in Donetsk, and forced the employees to leave the territory. From a unit of Ukrainian culture, the Izolyatsia plant turned into the "dungeon" of the so-called "Ministry of State Security of the DPR," which still exists," the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said in a statement on its website on Friday, May 15.

According to the PGO, hundreds of Ukrainian military personnel and civilians who were subjected to physical and mental violence, torture, including in the form of imitation of shooting and stabbing with limbs, using electric current, etc. were held in the building.

The PGO said that for crimes committed during an armed conflict "a pretrial investigation is being carried out into the facts of large-scale and systematic violations of the laws and customs of warfare committed by representatives of illegal armed groups of the Russian Federation on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and the Izolyatsia plant in particular."

Currently, three persons, who were directly involved in the seizure of the premises of the charitable foundation, have been identified. They are notified that they are suspected of torturing prisoners.

Tags: #donbas #pgo
