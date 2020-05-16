Ukraine hopes to receive MFA tranche from EU in coming two weeks – video meeting of Shmyhal, Dombrovskis

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a video meeting with Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis on Friday, May 15, expressed the hope that Ukraine would receive a tranche of macrofinancial assistance (MFA) from the European Union (EU) in coming two weeks.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said that Shmyhal also thanked the European Union for the allocation of EUR 190 million for the healthcare system of Ukraine, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), small farms, civil society and the regions of the east and south of the country affected by the conflict in order to overcome COVID-19, the press service reported.

The head of the Ukrainian government also assured Dombrovskis of continuing systemic reforms and emphasized the importance of cooperation in order to jointly face the challenges of the pandemic.