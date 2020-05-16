Facts

11:33 16.05.2020

Total of 528 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Health minister

The daily records of new COVID-19 cases is growing for the fourth day in a row: a total of 528 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths and 433 recovery cases were recorded in the past 24 hours as of early Saturday, May 16, according to the Health Ministry. During the previous day, a total of 483 new COVID-19 cases were recorded and on May 14 – 422.

"In Ukraine in the past 24 hours, 528 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, 49 of them are children and 92 are medical workers. Some 181 people were taken to hospitals. A record number was for recovered persons during the day – 433 people, and 21 patients died," Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on Saturday morning.

According to him, the number of people infected in total is 17,858 people (including 1,269 children and 3,512 doctors), 497 of them were fatal, and 4,906 people recovered.

The pace of the statistics of the previous days is as follows: on the morning of May 15, there were 483 new cases, 20 people died, and 330 recovered, a day earlier – 422 new cases, 17 new victims of the virus, and a record number of patients recovered – 427, on May 13 Ukraine reported 402 new cases, 14 died, and 343 recovered, on May 12 – 375 new cases, 17 fatalities and 85 recovered patients; on May 11 – 416 new cases, 17 victims, but 228 people recovered. An increase in more than 500 infected per day was recorded in the morning on May 10 (522), as well as on May 9 (515). On May 11, Ukraine began phase one of lockdown mitigation.

