Facts

11:52 14.05.2020

G7 ambassadors welcome passing banking legislation in Ukraine

1 min read
G7 ambassadors welcome passing banking legislation in Ukraine

The ambassadors of G7 Support Group in Ukraine have welcomed passing banking legislation by Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada.

"The G7 Ambassadors congratulate the Rada and Administration on passing banking legislation that will strengthen Ukraine's economy and promote deeper international economic and commercial ties," reads a statement of the group in Twitter account.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada at a meeting on May 13 adopted a bill on banks, necessary for approval of a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A total of 270 MPs at second reading voted for corresponding bill No. 2571-d on amending the laws of Ukraine on the improvement of certain mechanisms for regulation of banking activities.

Tags: #g7 #banks
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:58 13.05.2020
Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

13:29 13.05.2020
Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

13:26 08.05.2020
G7 Ambassadors thank Rooden for his service in Ukraine, stress importance for Ukraine to finalize new IMF program

G7 Ambassadors thank Rooden for his service in Ukraine, stress importance for Ukraine to finalize new IMF program

12:23 04.05.2020
Legislation that would compromise independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, support of intl community – G7 Ambassadors

Legislation that would compromise independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, support of intl community – G7 Ambassadors

14:46 29.04.2020
MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

11:53 29.04.2020
Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

16:12 27.04.2020
Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelensky tells Macron

Bill on banks that is necessary for new program of IMF will be adopted – Zelensky tells Macron

15:47 27.04.2020
Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

14:05 27.04.2020
Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

Profile committee recommends Rada to adopt banking bill at 2nd reading

18:40 30.03.2020
Rada adopts bill on banks

Rada adopts bill on banks

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MH17

Man charged by the Netherlands in MH17 downing taken into custody in Donetsk – media

KULEBA UKRAINE

Ukraine was aware of Kozak's visit to Berlin in advance, will know how it passed – Kuleba

EU UKRAINE IMF

Ukraine fulfills all conditions for obtaining macro-financial assistance from EU – Commissioner

JFO

Two military killed on May 13 during scheduled exercise in JFO area

TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Infrastructure Ministry develops plan for resumption of passenger traffic; airlines offer to resume domestic and intl flights simultaneously

LATEST

Man charged by the Netherlands in MH17 downing taken into custody in Donetsk – media

Ukraine was aware of Kozak's visit to Berlin in advance, will know how it passed – Kuleba

Ukraine fulfills all conditions for obtaining macro-financial assistance from EU – Commissioner

Two military killed on May 13 during scheduled exercise in JFO area

Infrastructure Ministry develops plan for resumption of passenger traffic; airlines offer to resume domestic and intl flights simultaneously

One serviceman killed, two wounded when Russia-led armed groups nine times break ceasefire in Donbas

Three people to be tried for $2.5 million in damages to foreign investor – PGO

Shmyhal initiates investigation into issuance of mass permits for connecting power grid to Ukrenergo

Ukraine registers 422 COVID-19 ill over past 24 hours, 17 fatalities, 427 recoveries; overall 12,248 active cases – NSDC

Ukraine planning second phase of easing coronavirus quarantine for May 22 – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD