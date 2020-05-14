G7 ambassadors welcome passing banking legislation in Ukraine

The ambassadors of G7 Support Group in Ukraine have welcomed passing banking legislation by Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada.

"The G7 Ambassadors congratulate the Rada and Administration on passing banking legislation that will strengthen Ukraine's economy and promote deeper international economic and commercial ties," reads a statement of the group in Twitter account.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada at a meeting on May 13 adopted a bill on banks, necessary for approval of a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). A total of 270 MPs at second reading voted for corresponding bill No. 2571-d on amending the laws of Ukraine on the improvement of certain mechanisms for regulation of banking activities.