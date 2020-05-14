Facts

11:44 14.05.2020

Three people to be tried for $2.5 million in damages to foreign investor – PGO

1 min read
The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has sent a three-person indictment to the court for causing $2.5 million losses to a foreign investor, the press service of the PGO said.

"Under the procedural leadership of the PGO, an indictment has been sent to the court against three people as part of an organized group who unlawfully seized the material assets of a non-resident company (Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the message reads.

It was established that the organized group, had been using for a long time the information of controlled enterprises and fake documents, took possession of the money and material assets of financial institutions and business entities.

"As a result of such actions, the foreign investor suffered more than $2.5 million in losses," the PGO noted.

The press service also emphasized that in case of proven guilt, fraudsters face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

