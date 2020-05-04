Facts

11:48 04.05.2020

MH17 trial to resume on June 8 with limited number of people to attend hearings

2 min read
MH17 trial to resume on June 8 with limited number of people to attend hearings

New court hearings in the MH17 trial will resume on June 8 with a limited number of people to attend the courtroom due to the restrictions introduced in connection with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"As scheduled, the MH17 criminal case will resume on Monday, June 8 next. However, due to the coronavirus and the related national guidelines, adjustments will be made for the upcoming block of court hearings. The upshot of this is that only a limited number of people will be able to attend the hearings at the Schiphol Judicial Complex (JCS). The proceedings may be followed by all by livestream, on this website for instance," the Hague District Court said in an announcement posted on the MH17 case website on May 1.

According to the announcement, the guidelines issued by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) and the justice authorities apply in the JCS. Everyone will be expected to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters from each other and people with mild cold symptoms or a fever will not be admitted to the building. The press center and courtrooms A, B and C will be closed. The hearings will be held in courtroom D.

The courtroom has been reserved from June 8 to July 3, 2020.

"It is not yet known whether the court will sit every day. Circumstances may require that hearings be shortened, re-scheduled, suspended or even cancelled," it said.

In addition to the judges, clerks and prosecutors, a maximum of two relatives' counsel, two defense counsel and a limited number of representatives of the press will be present in the courtroom, the court said. The public gallery above the courtroom will be reserved for a limited number of relatives.

"It will not be possible to accommodate other interested parties during this block of hearings. They will, therefore, be obliged to follow the proceedings by livestream," it said.

After the hearing block in June, the next block of court days is scheduled for September.

Tags: #mh17
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:51 23.03.2020
Judge in MH17 trial gives Pulatov's lawyer time to prepare for hearing on June 8, grants access to case materials to lawyers for deceased passengers

Judge in MH17 trial gives Pulatov's lawyer time to prepare for hearing on June 8, grants access to case materials to lawyers for deceased passengers

09:48 11.03.2020
Hearing on MH17 case adjourned until March 23

Hearing on MH17 case adjourned until March 23

18:23 10.03.2020
Prosecutor on MH17 trial asks for hearing at air base to inspect reconstruction of downed plane

Prosecutor on MH17 trial asks for hearing at air base to inspect reconstruction of downed plane

15:05 10.03.2020
More than two weeks needed before verdict in MH17 case can be delivered – presiding judge

More than two weeks needed before verdict in MH17 case can be delivered – presiding judge

17:17 09.03.2020
Investigators continue establishing other guilty into MH17 crash tragedy

Investigators continue establishing other guilty into MH17 crash tragedy

11:16 09.03.2020
Agreement extending JIT's investigation into MH17 crash case signed

Agreement extending JIT's investigation into MH17 crash case signed

12:27 07.03.2020
Court on MH17 disaster still doesn't know how many witnesses will be heard – judge

Court on MH17 disaster still doesn't know how many witnesses will be heard – judge

12:06 07.03.2020
More than 400 media representatives request accreditation to cover MH17 litigation – judge

More than 400 media representatives request accreditation to cover MH17 litigation – judge

11:34 02.03.2020
Prosecutor General: It's planned to extend agreement on work of MH17 investigation group

Prosecutor General: It's planned to extend agreement on work of MH17 investigation group

09:58 02.03.2020
Prosecutor General: It's planned to extend agreement on work of MH17 investigation group

Prosecutor General: It's planned to extend agreement on work of MH17 investigation group

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

G7 UKRAINE

Legislation that would compromise independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, support of intl community – G7 Ambassadors

PRYSTAIKO WORKERS GOVERNMENTS

Potential foreign employers should provide Ukrainian workers with 3-month employment, social insurance – Prystaiko

USA KULEBA AMBASSADOR

Kuleba welcomes nomination of Keith Dayton for new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

ZELENSKY TRAGEDY ODESA

State must do its best to guarantee efficient and unbiased investigation into Odesa May 2 tragedy six years ago– Zelensky

GRENADE JFO DRONE

Ukrainian serviceman receive fragmentation wound when militants commit grenade shot by drone – JFO HQ

LATEST

Legislation that would compromise independence of Ukraine's anticorruption institutions threatens the country's reform trajectory, support of intl community – G7 Ambassadors

Potential foreign employers should provide Ukrainian workers with 3-month employment, social insurance – Prystaiko

Kuleba welcomes nomination of Keith Dayton for new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

State must do its best to guarantee efficient and unbiased investigation into Odesa May 2 tragedy six years ago– Zelensky

Austrian enterprises waiting for 802 season workers from Ukraine, Finland waiting for thousands people – Prystaiko

Ukrainian serviceman receive fragmentation wound when militants commit grenade shot by drone – JFO HQ

Moldovan interior minister says he is diagnosed with light form of COVID-19

Borrell calls for full implementation of Minsk Agreements

Decision of Cherkasy city council to have legal consequences – Zelensky

Ukraine succeeds to repeat not Italian scenario of COVID-19 thanks to quarantine, says chief sanitary doctor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD