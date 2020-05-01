Facts

14:07 01.05.2020

Normandy Four foreign ministers discuss need for unrestricted access of OSCE, ICRC to occupied territories – Kuleba

2 min read
Normandy Four foreign ministers discuss need for unrestricted access of OSCE, ICRC to occupied territories – Kuleba

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four countries, the need to provide the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with an unlimited access to the occupied territories was emphasized.

"We also paid attention to the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic poses to address both the safety and health of citizens in the occupied territories. It was repeatedly emphasized that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission and the International Committee of the Red Cross should be provided with a full and unconditional access to the occupied territories to effectively fulfill the tasks assigned to them," Kuleba said at an online briefing following the ministerial conversation.

According to him, the foreign ministers mainly discussed security issues.

"And this once again demonstrates that any political discussion in the Normandy format is based on the principle of "security first." This is a fundamental principle, and we do not plan to backtrack from it," Kuleba explained.

In addition, the minister added that the issues of a socio-economic nature were discussed, in particular, how people from the occupied territories can receive pensions.

"I informed about the measures taken by the Ukrainian government to ensure that people from the occupied territories have access to pensions. And we emphasized once again that these issues should be resolved in accordance with the Minsk agreements exclusively in the legal field of Ukraine. This is very important," Kuleba said.

Tags: #normandy_four #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:39 30.04.2020
Normandy Format summit in Berlin still on agenda, tasks must be fulfilled first – Kuleba

Normandy Format summit in Berlin still on agenda, tasks must be fulfilled first – Kuleba

18:11 30.04.2020
Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

Kuleba calls on Lavrov to activate work aimed at releasing prisoners in Russia, Crimea

15:07 29.04.2020
Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

13:02 27.04.2020
Ukraine insists on return of 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down in Iran – Kuleba

Ukraine insists on return of 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down in Iran – Kuleba

15:57 25.04.2020
Ukraine Reform Conference schedule for July in Lithuania to be postponed

Ukraine Reform Conference schedule for July in Lithuania to be postponed

14:43 24.04.2020
Kuleba to officially open Ukraine's Chairmanship of OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation

Kuleba to officially open Ukraine's Chairmanship of OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation

09:21 23.04.2020
Ukraine committed to implementation of Normandy Four leaders' agreements for holding next meeting in Berlin soon

Ukraine committed to implementation of Normandy Four leaders' agreements for holding next meeting in Berlin soon

14:11 17.04.2020
COVID-19 pandemic won't hamper probe into UIA crash in Iran – FM

COVID-19 pandemic won't hamper probe into UIA crash in Iran – FM

14:27 15.04.2020
Deputy FM Yenin to oversee MH17, PS752 cases, U.S., Asian directions of foreign policy – Kuleba

Deputy FM Yenin to oversee MH17, PS752 cases, U.S., Asian directions of foreign policy – Kuleba

12:43 07.04.2020
Ukraine won't allow Iran to evade responsibility for downed plane – foreign minister

Ukraine won't allow Iran to evade responsibility for downed plane – foreign minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DEFENSE MINISTRY BTR 4

Kharkiv Morozov plant transfers another five BTR-4E armored vehicles to Defense Ministry

EUROPE JUDICIAL REFORM

Judicial reform may continue if it does not contradict Constitution of Ukraine – Council of Europe

COVID 19 UKRAINE

Markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules – officials

COVID 19 WORLD BANK

World Bank approves issue of $150 mln to Ukraine to support low-income people amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID 19 UKRAINE

COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

LATEST

Kharkiv Morozov plant transfers another five BTR-4E armored vehicles to Defense Ministry

Denisova informs families of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Crimea that talks on their release ongoing

Judicial reform may continue if it does not contradict Constitution of Ukraine – Council of Europe

Markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules – officials

World Bank approves issue of $150 mln to Ukraine to support low-income people amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas since early day – JFO HQ

Hotbed of COVID-19 detected in two dormitories in Kyiv, they closed for quarantine – mayor

Coronavirus rate grows by 455 cases, 11 patients die in Ukraine in past 24 hours - monitoring

Deadlines to register for Unified entrance exam on foreign language, Unified professional entrance test postponed, registration to be carried out online - Education Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD