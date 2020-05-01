Hotbed of COVID-19 detected in two dormitories in Kyiv, they closed for quarantine – mayor

The hotbeds of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been detected in two dormitories in Kyiv, they have been closed for quarantine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"One is in Bazhova Street, where one sick person was found and 60 people with whom he contacted. The second one is in Boichuk Street. There are five sick men and all residents of the dormitory are among the contact persons," Klitschko said on Telegram.

According to him, disinfecting measures are currently being taken in the buildings of both dormitories.

"The sick persons were hospitalized. And those who contacted them were kept in self-isolation, under control," Klitschko said.