Razumkov calls parliament for extraordinary session on April 24
Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov has signed an order to call the parliament for an extraordinary session on the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
"Upon a request of the president of Ukraine, an extraordinary plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation is called in line with item 8 of Article 19 of the Verkhovna Rada Regulations… for 13:00 on April 24, 2020," the press service of the parliament cited Razumkov as saying on Wednesday.