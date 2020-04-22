Ukraine should receive $140 mln from UN to fight against COVID-19 in areas near contact line in Donbas

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that the UN is allocating funds to the countries that need it to fight the coronavirus, and Ukraine should receive $140 million.

"We are now considering options where this money should be spent. We think that they should be sent to areas located near the disengagement line," he said at a meeting on combating coronavirus with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, the press service of the head state reported.