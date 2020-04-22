Facts

14:32 22.04.2020

Ukraine should receive $140 mln from UN to fight against COVID-19 in areas near contact line in Donbas

1 min read
Ukraine should receive $140 mln from UN to fight against COVID-19 in areas near contact line in Donbas

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that the UN is allocating funds to the countries that need it to fight the coronavirus, and Ukraine should receive $140 million.

"We are now considering options where this money should be spent. We think that they should be sent to areas located near the disengagement line," he said at a meeting on combating coronavirus with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, the press service of the head state reported.

Tags: #un #donbas #coronavirus #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:37 22.04.2020
Zelensky believes that war in Donbas will end during his presidential term

Zelensky believes that war in Donbas will end during his presidential term

13:49 22.04.2020
Cabinet may open parks, trade facilities of non-food goods, parts of consumer services from May 11 – Shmyhal

Cabinet may open parks, trade facilities of non-food goods, parts of consumer services from May 11 – Shmyhal

13:42 22.04.2020
European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

11:12 22.04.2020
Russia detects 5,236 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total rate to 58,000

Russia detects 5,236 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total rate to 58,000

10:26 22.04.2020
No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

09:57 22.04.2020
Ukraine records 467 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13 fatal cases

Ukraine records 467 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13 fatal cases

11:00 21.04.2020
Reintegration ministry says Russia blocks its website because of info on Russia hiding data about COVID-19 infections in Crimea, Donbas

Reintegration ministry says Russia blocks its website because of info on Russia hiding data about COVID-19 infections in Crimea, Donbas

16:44 20.04.2020
Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

Shmyhal-Merkel video conference postponed due to changes in schedule

11:07 20.04.2020
COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

COVID-19 confirmed for 16 children, 43 medical workers in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Stepanov

11:04 20.04.2020
Ukraine registers 261 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, total number of infected 5,710, incl. 151 fatalities – health ministry

Ukraine registers 261 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, total number of infected 5,710, incl. 151 fatalities – health ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov calls parliament for extraordinary session on April 24

Zelensky believes that war in Donbas will end during his presidential term

Saakashvili says he received offer from Zelensky to become deputy PM on reforms in Ukraine

Cabinet may open parks, trade facilities of non-food goods, parts of consumer services from May 11 – Shmyhal

European Commission announces provision of EUR 1.2 bln of aid to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 pandemic – Zelensky

LATEST

Razumkov calls parliament for extraordinary session on April 24

Saakashvili says he received offer from Zelensky to become deputy PM on reforms in Ukraine

Three wildfire hotspots remain in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Ukraine may receive more than EUR 1 bln of assistance from EU - Poroshenko

Wildfire situation in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Zhytomyr region improving, air pollution levels within norm in Kyiv

Health ministry hinders COVID-19 procurement by SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine, sets too high prices – patients

Medical Procurement of Ukraine complete all procedures for procurement of 90,000 biohazard suits, no response from Health Ministry

Massive outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in hostel in Vyshneve: 37 infected, two deaths

Officials at meeting with Zelensky consider ways of easing lockdown restrictions for psychological comfort of citizens, economic revival

Klitschko dismisses Povoroznyk from duties for time of investigation, appoints Mondriyevsky as Acting First Deputy Head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD