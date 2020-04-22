Russia detects 5,236 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total rate to 58,000

More than 5,200 new Covid-19 cases were detected in Russia in the past 24 hours, the number of cumulative cases has reached 58,000.

"Over the past day, Russia saw 5,236 confirmed Covid-19 cases in 78 regions, including 2,275 (43.4%) active contacts and persons without clinical symptoms," the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement seen by Interfax on Wednesday.

Moscow reported 2,548 new coronavirus cases over the day, with the total number of cumulative cases standing at 31,981. There were 631 new cases in the Moscow region, and 294 in St. Petersburg.

"By now, Russia has had 57,999 cumulative coronavirus cases (+9.9%) in 85 regions," the headquarters said.