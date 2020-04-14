Facts

18:37 14.04.2020

Extraordinary Rada meeting to be held at 13:00 on Thurs – Kachura

An extraordinary plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada will be held at 13:00 on Thursday, April 16, Oleksandr Kachura, the deputy of the Servant of the People faction, said.

"An extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada is scheduled for Holy Thursday, the day after tomorrow, April 16, at 13:00. We'll clean the parliamentary procedure from spam consisting of amendments," Kachura wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As reported, by the second reading to bill No. 2571-d "On the improvement of certain mechanisms for regulating banking activities,'" MPs filed 16,335 amendments, which became an absolute record in the history of Ukrainian parliamentarianism.

On the evening of March 13, deputy chairman of the Servant of People faction Yevhenia Kravchuk announced that an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada would be convened on Wednesday, March 15, at which the issue of changing the parliament's work schedule would be considered to make it impossible to block decision-making by filing a huge number of amendments.

