13:54 13.04.2020

#HackCorona in Ukraine online challenge includes 899 projects, 22 reached final

Some 899 projects took part in the national online challenge of projects and ideas aimed at combating the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic and supporting Ukrainians during quarantine, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday, April 12.

"We can say for sure that not a single IT competition in Ukraine received so many applications in such a short time. It was a difficult task for 11 members of the jury to choose the best teams. At once 22 projects became finalists," he said.

Within a week, the team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to personally get acquainted with the teams through Zoom communication in order to understand what support each of the projects needs.

"Some projects indicated that they needed financial support, some needed expert support, and communication was more important for others. We want to find out the history of each project's idea and involve relevant experts in mentoring sessions to help the team get the best result. During the acquaintance and mentoring, we will also be able to choose teams for financing by international donors," Fedorov said.

The list of finalists included the following projects: LikyVdoma (Medicines at home) from Liki24.com solves the problem of the availability of medicines at the best prices in the regions of Ukraine; KAZKOZVUK (a tale's sound) is a project for children with visual impairments; VUIKO (uncle) is a marketplace for local manufacturers of craft farm products; COVID-19 Access Control is an access control system for public places and transport; Raccoon.Recovery Light is a physical rehabilitation application for everyone who needs it; and others.

