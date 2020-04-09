Facts

18:02 09.04.2020

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

The police conduct explanatory work and monitor the places of stay of Ukrainians who are under self-isolation, head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine agency, the head of the National Police said that the police currently provide security for 74 establishments, both medical and observation sites.

According to him, the problems that initially arose with the observation of people who returned from abroad were caused by inappropriate organization.

"Then the Cabinet's decision had been just adopted, and there was a time lack to explain to people. The police explained part-way through," Klymenko said.

He emphasized that the few people who had escaped from the observation sites were returned there.

"Now decisions are being made on the forced observation of all citizens who enter the territory of Ukraine," said the head of the National Police.

He said that in total more than 250 observation sites had been identified in Ukraine. "Now places of compulsory observation are being determined for citizens who are returning from abroad," Klymenko said.

According to Klymenko, now a far smaller number of people are returning to Ukraine than at the beginning of quarantine, when 24,000-26,000 Ukrainians and foreigners arrived in the country per day.

"At the border control, these people were taken consent for a 14-day self-isolation, their data was entered into the information portal of the National Police. Today, more than 50,000 people are placed in this database. That is, every police officer can check every citizen using a tablet, whether he's in the place he indicated in the message," said the head of the National Police.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the police communicate by telephone with the Ukrainians placed under self-isolation, explaining the need for such measures to preserve their own health and the health of others. "Now it's much easier [to convince of the need for self-isolation], there is already an understanding of the situation both in the whole world and in Ukraine. Most citizens understand that this trouble is already on our territory," concluded Klymenko.

Tags: #police #klymenko
