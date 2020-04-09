Ukraine, U.S. discuss by phone strengthening of Ukraine's defense capacity

Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper had a phone conversation in the early hours of Thursday, during which the U.S. expressed its support for Ukraine's actions aimed at building its defense capacity for effective fight against Russia's aggression.

"Secretary Esper congratulated Minister Taran on his recent appointment as Minister of Defense and reiterated U.S. support for building the capacity of Ukraine's forces to defend more effectively against Russian aggression," reads a release on the results of the defense ministers' phone conversation posted on the website of the Pentagon.

Taran reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to transforming its defense sector in line with NATO principles and standards.