Ukraine registers 224 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,892 cases in total, with 57 fatal – Health Ministry

KYIV. April 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – As of 09.00 a.m. on April 9, up to 1,892 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ukraine, the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

"There are 57 fatal, with 45 recoveries. Over the past day, 224 new cases were recorded," the Ministry of Health reported on its Facebook on Thursday.

The statistics doesn't present data on sick toll in the temporarily occupied territories of Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Sevastopol.

The ministry also informed that the PHC received 696 reports on suspicion of COVID-19 as of April 9.