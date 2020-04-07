Facts

10:56 07.04.2020

New Okhmatdyt building to open on June 1 – Zelensky

A new building of National Specialized Children's Hospital Okhmatdyt is to open on June 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

"Finally Okhmatdyt is ready! On April 1, the major repairs in the new building have been completed. Now delivery and installation of the medical equipment are the only things to do. The opening is planned for June 1, to International Day of Children's Defense," Zelensky wrote on a Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The President of Ukraine noted that in such a difficult period of opposing the coronavirus epidemic, it was possible to meet the deadlines. "For years we have been waiting for the end of this long-term construction. Now more than ever it is important to have such modern hospitals, especially when the matter concerns children," he wrote.

In addition, the president emphasized that the new Okhmatdyt building was a direct example of how the 'Great Construction' project should work. "Ukrainian hospitals should be just like that," he said.

11:44 23.01.2017
Some medicines procured by international organizations improperly distributed by Okhmatdyt

18:47 07.12.2016
Okhmatdyt diagnostic building to be commissioned in summer

11:29 18.08.2016
Customer of building Okhmatdyt clinic signs contract with new contractor Riola-Modul

10:58 12.11.2015
Altis Holding plans by late Nov to define volume of work required to complete Okhmatdyt

14:12 10.11.2015
Ukrmedproyektbud signs contract with Altis-Construction on completion of Okhmatdyt hospital's building

18:09 28.10.2015
Ukrmedproyektbud Customer accepts offer of Altis-Construction to construct Okhmatdyt hospital

18:03 01.10.2014
Austria to supply medical equipment to Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv

11:56 21.03.2014
Health ministry mulling attraction of investors to completion of new building of Okhmatdyt, Children's Hospital of the Future

11:38 09.07.2013
Government allocates UAH 50 m for Okhmatdyt and over UAH 2 b for other programs

