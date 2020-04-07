New Okhmatdyt building to open on June 1 – Zelensky

A new building of National Specialized Children's Hospital Okhmatdyt is to open on June 1, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

"Finally Okhmatdyt is ready! On April 1, the major repairs in the new building have been completed. Now delivery and installation of the medical equipment are the only things to do. The opening is planned for June 1, to International Day of Children's Defense," Zelensky wrote on a Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The President of Ukraine noted that in such a difficult period of opposing the coronavirus epidemic, it was possible to meet the deadlines. "For years we have been waiting for the end of this long-term construction. Now more than ever it is important to have such modern hospitals, especially when the matter concerns children," he wrote.

In addition, the president emphasized that the new Okhmatdyt building was a direct example of how the 'Great Construction' project should work. "Ukrainian hospitals should be just like that," he said.