11:33 01.04.2020

Five draft resolutions on abolition of adoption of land market law registered in Rada

Five draft resolutions on abolition of adoption of land market law registered in Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has registered another draft resolution on the abolition of the decision of the Parliament of March 31 on the adoption of the law on the introduction of the land market.

According to the parliament's website, corresponding draft resolution No. 2178-10-P4 was registered by MPs from the Batkivschyna faction, Ivan Kyrylenko and Vadym Ivchenko. Thus, at the moment, five draft resolutions have already been registered in the Rada on canceling the decision to adopt a law on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine on the turnover of agricultural land, three of which were initiated by members of the Batkivschyna faction.

According to the established procedure, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada cannot sign the adopted bill until the deputies consider the draft resolutions on the abolition of the vote and decide on them.

As reported, on the night of March 31, the Verkhovna Rada at an extraordinary meeting adopted a law on opening the land market from July 1, 2021 with the restriction of its work in the first three years only to land plots owned by individuals with a maximum ownership of 100 hectares per capita.

