15:08 17.03.2020

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Kyiv) suspends the movement of suburban trains across the state border in order to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement and restricts the route of a number of suburban and regional trains running across the state border, the company said on Monday, March 16.

Accordingly, the following trains running across the border with Belarus were suspended: Kovel-Vyzhva-Kovel, Vyzhva-Khotyslav-Vyzhva and Gomel-Snovsk-Gomel.

The routes of electric trains are restricted, namely Kovel-Khotyslav-Kovel at Zabolotye station, Sarny-Horyn-Zdolbunov at Udrytsk station, Brest-Zabolotye-Brest at Khotyslav station, Baranovychi-Udrytsk-Baranovychi at Horyn station and Chernihiv-Iolcha-Chernihiv at Nedanchychi station.

Electric trains running on the Lviv-State Border-Lviv route are restricted at Mostyska 2 station.

Electric trains running on Reni-Etulia-Reni, Chisinau-Odesa-Chisinau, Chernivtsi-Larga-Chernivtsi, and Chernivtsi-Sokyryany-Chernivtsi routes have also been suspended.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #coronavirus
18:05 17.03.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia pays some $60 mln on eurobonds

14:00 17.03.2020
Rada passes law on combating COVID-19

10:41 17.03.2020
Zelensky: We'll introduce emergency state in Ukraine if necessary

10:40 17.03.2020
Infection wards in Ukrainian hospitals equipped with 12,000 beds for possible COVID-19 patients – PM Shmyhal

09:28 17.03.2020
One million 'express tests' for COVID-19 to be supplied to Ukraine on Saturday due to China, benefactors – Zelensky

19:25 16.03.2020
Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

19:24 16.03.2020
Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

18:42 16.03.2020
As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

18:42 16.03.2020
Zelensky proposes govt to ban mass events with more than ten participants

18:40 16.03.2020
Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

