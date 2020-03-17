Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement of suburban trains across state border

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Kyiv) suspends the movement of suburban trains across the state border in order to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in Ukraine.

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends movement and restricts the route of a number of suburban and regional trains running across the state border, the company said on Monday, March 16.

Accordingly, the following trains running across the border with Belarus were suspended: Kovel-Vyzhva-Kovel, Vyzhva-Khotyslav-Vyzhva and Gomel-Snovsk-Gomel.

The routes of electric trains are restricted, namely Kovel-Khotyslav-Kovel at Zabolotye station, Sarny-Horyn-Zdolbunov at Udrytsk station, Brest-Zabolotye-Brest at Khotyslav station, Baranovychi-Udrytsk-Baranovychi at Horyn station and Chernihiv-Iolcha-Chernihiv at Nedanchychi station.

Electric trains running on the Lviv-State Border-Lviv route are restricted at Mostyska 2 station.

Electric trains running on Reni-Etulia-Reni, Chisinau-Odesa-Chisinau, Chernivtsi-Larga-Chernivtsi, and Chernivtsi-Sokyryany-Chernivtsi routes have also been suspended.