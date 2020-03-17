Zelensky: We'll introduce emergency state in Ukraine if necessary

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the state of emergency might be introduced in Ukraine due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"You heard that President of France [Emmanuel] Macron said that everyone is banned from going outside during 15 days. So far we have not faced such a situation. However, I should tell you honestly: if this is necessary, we will introduce the state of emergency," he said in the Freedom of Speech program on the ICTV television channel, when asked whether the Verkhovna Rada could make a decision on the introduction of the emergency state in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Zelensky also said that the state of emergency will be introduced in Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr region, where COVID-19 cases have been registered.