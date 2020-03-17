One million 'express tests' for COVID-19 to be supplied to Ukraine on Saturday due to China, benefactors – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that 1 million 'express tests' for coronavirus (COVID-19) will be supplied to Ukraine on Saturday, March 21.

"What we are lacking and what we have agreed on is 'express tests'. That is what not only Ukraine, but also any European country needs now. We agreed with China and we are grateful to them. And a special thank you to Jack Ma [the founder of Alibaba Group] for help. He allocated $80 million. Thanks to him and thanks to Mr. [Oleksandr] Yaroslavksy [the owner of DCH], we are expecting the arrival of these 'express tests' to Ukraine on Saturday. They will be sufficient for around one million people," he said in the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) program on the ICTV television channel on Monday.

The head of state stressed that all of these test kits will be supplied to hospitals.

He also said that a part of test kits will be delivered directly to the front line for Ukrainian servicemen, who are a category of people that cannot be isolated.