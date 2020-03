Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky suggests introducing an emergency regime in the Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr regions from March 17.

"In the regions, where COVID-19 coronavirus disease cases have been confirmed, namely in the Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr regions, an emergency regime is to be introduced from March 17, 2020," he said in a video message posted on his Facebook page on Monday.