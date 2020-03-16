Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposes that the Ministry of Infrastructure from 12:00 of March 18 ban railway, air and bus passenger services between cities and regions, ban the operation of the subway in Ukrainian cities.

"The Ministry of Infrastructure from 12:00 of March 18, 2020 is to ban railway, air and bus intercity and interregional passenger traffic, prohibit the operation of subways. Urban transport can be carried out in the mode: up to 10 people in mini buses and taxis, and up to 20 people in trolleybuses, buses, trams," he said in a video message posted on his Facebook page on Monday.