As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has promised to update Ukrainians on the situation with coronavirus (COVID-19) as often as possible and said that five COVID-19 cases have been registered in Ukraine as of yet.

"Dear Ukrainians! From today, I will be updating you on the situation with the fight against coronavirus very often. As of March 16, 2020, seventy-nine suspected COVID-19 cases have been tested in Ukraine. Five of them, unfortunately, are positive, 64 – negative, and ten more are still being checked by laboratories," he said in a video message posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

Zelensky also said that 123 Ukrainians, who got stuck on the border of Italy and Slovenia, were taken home on Sunday, March 15.

"Their express tests for COVID-19 infection proved negative. However, each of the evacuated people promised to spend 14 days in self-isolation. This is a worthy example of civic awareness," he said.