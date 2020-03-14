All checkpoints on Ukrainian border to be provided with express tests for COVID-19 in a week - NSDC secretary

All checkpoints on the Ukrainian state border will be provided with express tests for COVID-19 coronavirus in a week, National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

"All checkpoints must be provided with express tests in a week, everyone will be able to take these express tests. It will apply to all border checkpoints that will remain [functioning] at the time in our country. And all medical establishments will be required to have these tests," Danilov told a briefing after the NSDC meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

The situation with the coronavirus in the country now is "rather calm" and there are only three cases in Ukraine: one in the Zhytomyr region and two in the Chernivtsi region, he said.

In the meantime, it was reported on Friday that a resident of the Zhytomyr region had died of the coronavirus. It is the first death from the novel infection in Ukraine.