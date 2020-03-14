Facts

11:49 14.03.2020

Russia-led forces fire on disengagement area No. 3 of Bohdanivka-Petrivske from hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher

1 min read
Russia-led forces fire on disengagement area No. 3 of Bohdanivka-Petrivske from hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher

Russia-led mercenaries fired on the disengagement site No. 3 of Bohdanivka-Petrivske in Donbas from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"The armed groups of the Russian Federation deliberately carried out armed provocations in the area of disengagement. So, today, on March 13, the Russian invaders once again fired at the disengagement area No. 3 of Bohdanivka-Petrivske from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms," the JFO staff said on Saturday night.

The Ukrainian military emphasized that such provocative actions by Russian illegal armed formations in the specified area "are quite obviously aimed at forcing the units of the JFO to open fire in order to further accuse our defenders of disrupting the Minsk agreements."

