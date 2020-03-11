Hearing on MH17 case adjourned until March 23

Judge Hendrik Steenhuis, presiding over the case on the Boeing crash of Malaysian Airlines, of MH17 flight shot down in the skies over Donbas, has adjourned the hearing until March 23.

The break was announced after a number of requests had been received from the defense of one of the four accused, Oleg Pulatov, and the lawyers of the victims, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Steenhuis said the he hearing would be interrupted until 10 a.m. of March 23.

In particular, the defense asked for time to be ready for full participation in the process, starting with the second session, which is scheduled for June 8. Given that the Dutch lawyers only in January announced their participation in the trial, they had a limited amount of time to study the case materials and fully represent the interests of their client.

They were also unable to respond to the prosecutor's proposal on the possible testimony of Pulatov in court.

In turn, the lawyers of the relatives complained that they did not have a full-fledged opportunity to participate in the first court hearing, in connection with which they did not state their clients' positions. In addition, they stated the need for full access to the case file.