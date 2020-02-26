Facts

12:54 26.02.2020

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

A Ukrainian soldier was killed as a result of the explosion of an unknown explosive device in Donbas on Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"As of 12:30 of Wednesday, the enemy violated the ceasefire regime four times in the Donetsk sector. (...) Unfortunately, this morning, a soldier of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) died as a result of an explosive demolition on an unidentified explosive device," said Defense Minister Maksym Prauta at a briefing in Kyiv.

Tags: #defense_ministry #donbas #jfo
