Law enforcers raid buildings of SOE Ukroboronservice

Law enforcers have raided buildings of state-owned enterprise (SOE) Ukroboronservice pursuant to a criminal case on misappropriation, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"The PGO, with the involvement of internal audit specialists from Ukroboronprom Group, raided the building complex of the subsidiary of SOE Ukrspecexport – SOE Ukroboronservice," the PGO said in a statement last week.

According to the report, criminal proceedings are open under Part 2 of Article 367 (neglect of official duty), Part 4 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion or property by malversation) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigators, officials of SOE Ukroboronservice during the implementation of organizational and administrative functions could cause significant losses to the state.

In turn, the press service of the Ukroboronprom State Concern confirmed that the raids were carried out at Ukroboronservice, which is part of the state concern.

"Investigative actions were carried out based on the results of official investigation conducted by the new management of Ukroboronprom at the end of last year. The official investigation revealed significant abuse by the former management of the enterprise during 2017-2019," the concern said.

The state concern added that the results of the official investigation were transferred to law enforcement authorities. "Ukroboronservice contributes to effective investigations into the abuses of previous company officials. During the ten-hour search, the management and employees of the company comprehensively contributed to the effective work of investigators and prosecutors in carrying out investigative actions," Ukroboronprom said.