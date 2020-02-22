Zelensky creates interim working group on health system reform to analyze medical reform progress by March 1

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has created an interim working group on reforming the healthcare system and approved its composition, the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine reports.

"The working group should analyze the progress of reforming the Ukrainian healthcare system by March 1, 2020. In particular, the implementation of state guarantees of medical care for the population under the medical guarantees program for primary care and the readiness of healthcare institutions to implement the same guarantees for other types of medical care. Based on the results of this analysis, the working group should make proposals for the further reform of domestic medicine: on financing, improving the training system and continuous professional development of doctors and other medical workers, raising their salaries, scientific support of the health care system," decree No. 55/2020 published on the official website of the President's Office of Ukraine on Friday evening reads.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada committee on national health, medical care and medical insurance Mykhailo Radutsky has taken over the leadership of the working group.