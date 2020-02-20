PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that he will fly to Novi Sanzhary of the Poltava region immediately, where the government's operational headquarters will be working and where the evacuated citizens from China are being brought, against which local residents are protesting now.

"I'll immediately fly to the Poltava region. The government's operational headquarters will work in Novi Sanzhary," Honcharuk wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday evening.