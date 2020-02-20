Facts

18:52 20.02.2020

PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

1 min read
PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that he will fly to Novi Sanzhary of the Poltava region immediately, where the government's operational headquarters will be working and where the evacuated citizens from China are being brought, against which local residents are protesting now.

"I'll immediately fly to the Poltava region. The government's operational headquarters will work in Novi Sanzhary," Honcharuk wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

Tags: #honcharuk #poltava_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:23 19.02.2020
Plane for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China to arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time

Plane for evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from China to arrive in Wuhan at 22:00 local time

11:07 12.02.2020
Ukraine counts on reaching serious progress in 'industrial visa waiver' in 2020 – PM

Ukraine counts on reaching serious progress in 'industrial visa waiver' in 2020 – PM

10:21 12.02.2020
Ukraine, EU ink agreement on EUR 25 mln assistance in digitalization – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine, EU ink agreement on EUR 25 mln assistance in digitalization – Ukrainian PM

14:53 07.02.2020
Ukraine's State Guard Department denies involvement in wiretapping in Honcharuk's office

Ukraine's State Guard Department denies involvement in wiretapping in Honcharuk's office

17:51 05.02.2020
Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

Deutsche Bahn will help Ukrzaliznytsia manage transportation, infrastructure from 2021 – Honcharuk

12:42 05.02.2020
Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian ministers' salaries to be linked to average salary in Ukraine - Ukrainian PM

12:12 05.02.2020
Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

Govt establishes Ministry for Occupied Territories, plans to strengthen agriculture, sports sectors in Cabinet – Honcharuk

12:18 29.01.2020
Govt liquidating Crimean-Black Sea, Azov maritime inspectorates over inefficiency

Govt liquidating Crimean-Black Sea, Azov maritime inspectorates over inefficiency

18:32 28.01.2020
Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

Ukraine advocates updating of trade section of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – PM

18:12 28.01.2020
Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

Ukraine counts on receiving EUR 500 mln of second tranche of EU macrofinancial aid in Q1 2020

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Evacuees from Wuhan to be taken to Poltava region for observation

All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

LATEST

Strategy of Crimea's de-occupation to be developed soon – official

Ukrainian Danube Navigation introduces ultrasonic impact treatment technology – Infrastructure minister

Ukrainian Embassy in China in constant contact with Ukrainians who refused to be evacuated

Two coronavirus-infected Ukrainians onboard of Diamond Princess getting better – MP

Soldiers wounded during attack in Luhansk region flown by helicopter to Kharkiv

Minister Dubilet claims corruption scheme during designing of software for e-excise stamps for medicines

Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Govt approves provisions of Financial Supervision Office

Evacuees from Wuhan to be taken to Poltava region for observation

All 48 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners come for evacuation in Wuhan

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD