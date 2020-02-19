Facts

11:03 19.02.2020

U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw troops from eastern Ukraine, Crimea, adhere to Minsk agreements

U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw troops from eastern Ukraine, Crimea, adhere to Minsk agreements

The United States at a meeting of the UN Security Council called on Russia to withdraw its forces from eastern Ukraine and Crimea, as well as adhere to its obligations in accordance with the Minsk agreements and measures taken by the leaders of the Normandy Four in Paris.

Acting U.S. Deputy Representative to the UN, Ambassador Cherith Norman-Chalet said during a meeting in New York on Tuesday that Russia must end this conflict with the withdrawal of its troops from eastern Ukraine and Crimea, adding that the U.S. urges Russia to immediately implement its security obligations in accordance with the Minsk Agreements, since the parties can move forward with the political measures of the Minsk Agreements only when there is security on earth.

She also stressed that the United States calls on Russia to implement the measures outlined at the recent summit of the Normandy Four leaders in Paris, to immediately stabilize the situation in the conflict zone, including the opening of new civilian checkpoints, the withdrawal of military forces in areas with the highest humanitarian significance and the implementation of support measures on the ceasefire.

The ambassador noted that Washington continues to support the Minsk agreements and the Normandy format process.

Acting U.S. Deputy Representative to the UN added that the United States emphasizes its unequivocal position regarding Ukraine. She also said that the U.S. doesn't recognize the so-called annexation of Crimea by the Kremlin with their sanctions against Russia remaining in force until Ukraine regains control over its territory.

As reported, this meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) was initiated by the Russian delegation to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements. On Thursday, February 20, at the initiative of Ukraine, the UN General Assembly will hold a special meeting on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The discussion will be attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko.

