Foreign citizens evacuated from China on Ukrainian plane to be observed in Ukraine

Foreign citizens evacuated from China on a Ukrainian plane will be observed in Ukraine, Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to her, the observation will be carried out in accordance with international law and the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

Skaletska noted that only passengers who do not have acute respiratory viral infection symptoms will be allowed on board the aircraft. At the same time, the minister noted that as of the middle of Tuesday afternoon, all passengers are healthy.

In total, 84 Ukrainians are in Wuhan. Some 49 of them expressed a desire to be evacuated.