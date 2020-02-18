Facts

18:07 18.02.2020

Foreign citizens evacuated from China on Ukrainian plane to be observed in Ukraine

1 min read
Foreign citizens evacuated from China on Ukrainian plane to be observed in Ukraine

Foreign citizens evacuated from China on a Ukrainian plane will be observed in Ukraine, Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to her, the observation will be carried out in accordance with international law and the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

Skaletska noted that only passengers who do not have acute respiratory viral infection symptoms will be allowed on board the aircraft. At the same time, the minister noted that as of the middle of Tuesday afternoon, all passengers are healthy.

In total, 84 Ukrainians are in Wuhan. Some 49 of them expressed a desire to be evacuated.

Tags: #coronavirus #skaletska #china
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:32 18.02.2020
SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

11:43 18.02.2020
Observation site for evacuatees from China's Wuhan to be under 24-hour guard – Skaletska

Observation site for evacuatees from China's Wuhan to be under 24-hour guard – Skaletska

15:34 17.02.2020
Persons with coronavirus symptoms won't be accessed on board of aircraft evacuating Ukrainians from Wuhan – Health ministry

Persons with coronavirus symptoms won't be accessed on board of aircraft evacuating Ukrainians from Wuhan – Health ministry

14:37 17.02.2020
No laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus Covid-19 recorded in Ukraine – Health Ministry

No laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus Covid-19 recorded in Ukraine – Health Ministry

12:46 14.02.2020
Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

Nova Poshta has no plan to suspend delivery to/from China

11:26 14.02.2020
Ukrainian citizens to be repatriated from Wuhan on Feb 18

Ukrainian citizens to be repatriated from Wuhan on Feb 18

11:11 11.02.2020
Five Ukrainian citizens being tested for coronavirus

Five Ukrainian citizens being tested for coronavirus

17:18 10.02.2020
Ukrainians evacuated from Hubei province will be held in quarantine in two rest houses in Kyiv region

Ukrainians evacuated from Hubei province will be held in quarantine in two rest houses in Kyiv region

13:29 10.02.2020
Ukraine evacuates its citizens from Chinese province of Hubei on Tuesday – embassy

Ukraine evacuates its citizens from Chinese province of Hubei on Tuesday – embassy

11:43 06.02.2020
Twenty-six Ukrainians on board of Diamond Princess cruise ship – Health ministry

Twenty-six Ukrainians on board of Diamond Princess cruise ship – Health ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

One Ukrainian killed, three injured, two shell-shocked following enemy attack in Luhansk region – Gen. Staff

Zelensky calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

IMF team of experts will visit Kyiv – IMF representative in Ukraine

Russia-led armed forces attack JFO positions in Donbas along disengagement line: battle starts bringing losses among Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

Ukraine not yet planning evacuation of citizens from cruise liner

LATEST

Very concerned about latest military escalation in the area – Swiss ambassador during his visit to Luhansk region

One Ukrainian killed, three injured, two shell-shocked following enemy attack in Luhansk region – Gen. Staff

Zelensky calls NSDC meeting on situation in Donbas

IMF team of experts will visit Kyiv – IMF representative in Ukraine

Russia-led armed forces attack JFO positions in Donbas along disengagement line: battle starts bringing losses among Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

Oleksandrivska hospital cardiologists perform first mechanical heart implant – Kyiv administration

National Police launches inquiry into work of Ant-Corruption Action Center under appeal of MP Derkach

Ukraine not yet planning evacuation of citizens from cruise liner

Prystaiko says terms of Iran's steps for progress in inquiry of UIA plane crash expire

Ukraine has all technical capabilities to decrypt 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down by Iran – Danilov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD