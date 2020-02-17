Facts

16:44 17.02.2020

Prystaiko says terms of Iran's steps for progress in inquiry of UIA plane crash expire

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko has said that the terms for taking decisions by Iran necessary for progress in the investigation of downing the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) plane near Tehran on January 8, in particular for decoding of the black boxes in another country, are running out.

"The international agreements require from the Iranian party in a short term, without a delay, as was said in the Chicago Convention…We, all five countries [the citizens of which were killed in the crash] think that the term expires. After this the country, which does not have enough technical possibilities, has a status to address to the country, which has such opportunities," he told the journalists at a briefing in the Boryspil airport on Monday.

Prystaiko said that France itself had a sufficient technical and software capabilities to read extremely important information from flight recorders, especially since they are damaged, and there are only a few experts in such situations in such countries.

At the same time, the foreign minister noted a sufficient level of interaction with the Iranian side and hopes that the situation with the investigation of the tragedy will not reach the need to resort to more radical measures.

"We must not forget that the majority of passengers on this flight were Iranians, and this nation also mourns for every lost life. They suffered the greatest number of victims in this disaster," he added.

Prystaiko also recalled that on the issue of compensation, Ukraine will negotiate on behalf of five countries whose citizens died in the crash.

"And what Ukraine will agree on will be paid to citizens of all five countries, by the way including Iran. This was our principled position. We will protect the rights of our people, first of all, but also of those who were on the same flight," he stressed.

Prystaiko noted that the amount of compensation, which was mentioned earlier, was a standard figure recorded in the documents, which is not related to what is being agreed upon.

"Do not forget that we are talking about several payments. First of all, this is our Ukrainian government, which did not provide compensation, but assistance to families. Secondly, we spoke with the head of UIA, work is ongoing with the insurance company, which must pay, there are well-known standard schemes of how this happens. And the third stage is working with the Iranian authorities to pay compensation to both the families of the deceased and our company for the destroyed aircraft," he said.

